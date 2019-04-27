AIFF to recommend Gurpreet and Jeje for Arjuna award

New Delhi, April 27: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said they will recommend star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua for the Arjuna award.
This is the second time the federation has nominated the two. In 2017, AIFF had recommended Gurpreet and Jeje alongside former Indian women's team captain Bembem Devi, who was conferred with the award, and then again in 2018.
"Yes we are recommending their names and we will soon be sending out the official letters from the administration," a top official of the AIFF told PTI.
The duo are the national team's longest serving footballers after Sunil Chhetri, who is an Arjuna awardee and Padma Shri award winner. Sandhu, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, is the only second footballer other than Chhetri to play in the Asia Cup.
The 27-year-old was the first Indian to play a match in a European top division league when he played for the Norwegian side Stabaek in 2016. Jeje, who plays Chennaiyin FC in the ISL, has been playing for Indian national team since 2011. The 28-year-old from Mizoram, who is often overshadowed by Chhetri, has 23 international goals to his credit.