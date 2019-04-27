Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIFF to recommend Gurpreet and Jeje for Arjuna award

By Pti
gurpreet singh sandhu

New Delhi, April 27: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said they will recommend star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua for the Arjuna award.

This is the second time the federation has nominated the two. In 2017, AIFF had recommended Gurpreet and Jeje alongside former Indian women's team captain Bembem Devi, who was conferred with the award, and then again in 2018.

"Yes we are recommending their names and we will soon be sending out the official letters from the administration," a top official of the AIFF told PTI.

The duo are the national team's longest serving footballers after Sunil Chhetri, who is an Arjuna awardee and Padma Shri award winner. Sandhu, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, is the only second footballer other than Chhetri to play in the Asia Cup.

The 27-year-old was the first Indian to play a match in a European top division league when he played for the Norwegian side Stabaek in 2016. Jeje, who plays Chennaiyin FC in the ISL, has been playing for Indian national team since 2011. The 28-year-old from Mizoram, who is often overshadowed by Chhetri, has 23 international goals to his credit.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Barcelona look to clinch La Liga title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue