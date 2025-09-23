Football Aitana Bonmati Etches Name Into Football Immortality, Makes Her Most Decorated Women In Ballon D'or History By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:28 [IST]

Aitana Bonmati has carved her legacy into the golden pages of football after lifting the Ballon d'Or Féminin 2025, making her the first woman to win the award three years in succession.

The Barcelona and Spain midfielder not only extended her dominance on the world stage but also sealed her place as the most decorated player in the history of the women's award.

The 27-year-old playmaker could not hide her emotions while accepting the honour in Paris. "This feels surreal. To stand here for a third consecutive year is beyond anything I imagined. Thank you to France Football for recognising our journey. This award belongs as much to my team as it does to me," Bonmati said in her acceptance speech.

Bonmati reflected on her early days, recalling how women's football had little visibility when she was growing up. "My heroes were Iniesta and Xavi, because they were the ones I could see on television. I never thought I would one day be part of a thriving women's game, let alone win awards like this. Our real success is showing young girls they can dream," she remarked.

Her latest accolade capped a year filled with resilience and brilliance. Despite missing Spain's opening two matches at the Women's Euro 2025 due to recovery from viral meningitis, Bonmati returned to inspire her team's run to the final, where they narrowly lost to England in a dramatic penalty shootout. Her impact was so profound that she was still named Player of the Tournament.

At club level, she endured heartbreak in the Women's Champions League, with Barcelona falling to Arsenal, led by her national teammate Mariona Caldentey. Ironically, it was Caldentey who finished runner-up to Bonmati in the Ballon d'Or voting, underlining the fierce but respectful rivalry between the two Spaniards. England's Alessia Russo, who played a pivotal role in her country's Euro triumph, rounded out the podium in third place.

Since its introduction in 2018, only four women have laid hands on the Ballon d'Or Féminin-Ada Hegerberg, Megan Rapinoe, Alexia Putellas, and now Bonmati. But with her three consecutive titles, Bonmati has set a benchmark that will be difficult to emulate.

Her achievement not only cements her individual greatness but also highlights the rapid rise and global recognition of women's football. For Bonmati, however, the bigger prize lies elsewhere: "The greatest reward is knowing we've changed the game for the next generation."