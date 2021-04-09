Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajax 1-2 Roma: Ibanez stunner gives Serie A side the edge

By Nicholas Mcgee
Ibanez Roma
Roma have control of their last-eight tie with Ajax after a second-half turnaround was capped by Ibanez's incredible volley.

Amsterdam, April 9: Ibanez scored a stunning late winner as Roma came from behind to take command of their Europa League quarter-final with Ajax with a 2-1 first-leg win in Amsterdam.

Roma looked to be heading for a damaging defeat when Davy Klaasen put Ajax ahead in the 39th minute and Dusan Tadic won a penalty shortly after the restart.

But Pau Lopez saved from 12 yards before European debutant Kjell Scherpen's huge error at the other end allowed Lorenzo Pellegrini to equalise.

And a late moment of magic turned the tide firmly in Roma's favour, the defender unleashing an unstoppable volley to give the Serie A side the lead in the tie going into next week's return leg.

More EUROPA LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More