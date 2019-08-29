Football
Ajax qualify for Champions League group stage

By
Erik ten Hag
Having reached the semifinals of the competition last season, Ajax are safely through to the Champions League group stage.

Amsterdam, August 29: Ajax have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating APOEL 2-0 on aggregate in the play-off round.

Edson Alvarez's close-range header set up a 2-0 victory on Wednesday at Johan Cruijff Arena and captain Dusan Tadic made sure with a fine goal 10 minutes from full-time.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check at 1-0, while moments later Andrija Pavlovic was denied an equaliser by the assistant's flag at the other end.

Ajax, semi-finalists last season under Erik ten Hag, knocked out PAOK to reach the play-off round and the Eredivisie champions will learn their fate in Thursday's group stage draw.

Slavia Prague are also in the hat after a second 1-0 victory in their tie against Cluj, Jan Boril scoring a second-half winner for the Czech champions.

Club Brugge complete the line-up after qualifying via a 3-1 aggregate win over Austrian side LASK, who had captain Gernot Trauner sent off in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday.

Goals from Hans Vanaken and Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis either side of a Klauss penalty sent the Belgian team through.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
