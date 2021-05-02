Ajax win the Eredivisie: Ten Hag joy as Amsterdam giants land 35th Dutch title

Amsterdam, May 2: Ajax wrapped up a 35th Dutch league title as Erik ten Hag saw his team thrash Emmen 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Their latest Eredivisie triumph arrived on Sunday as Ajax completed a league and cup double.
It came just two days after head coach Ten Hag signed a new two-year contract with the club, amid reported interest from Tottenham.
Goals from Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen saw the Amsterdam giants sweep to a crushing win.
🕺🕺🕺#XXXVoorJullie pic.twitter.com/kxnGOqaEQc— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 2, 2021
The result took them to 79 points from 31 games, with second-placed PSV no longer able to catch their great rivals.
Ajax also won the KNVB Beker – the Netherlands' cup competition – by beating Vitesse 2-1 in the final two weeks ago.
Last season's Eredivisie was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Ajax level on points with AZ Alkmaar at the top after 25 games, and no champions were crowned.
They have dominated in this campaign, losing only two games so far, with three full rounds of matches remaining.
Only twice before have they clinched the title with at least three rounds left to play, doing so previously in the 1971-72 and 1997-98 campaigns.
6 – @AFCAjax have won the Eredivisie in six of the last ten full seasons, as many as in the previous 20 campaigns. Hegemony. pic.twitter.com/G3iKVvFrv3— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 2, 2021