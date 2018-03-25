Ajax wonderkid Kluivert advised to snub Manchester United for Barcelona

Bengaluru, March 25: Ajax prodigy Justin Kluivert should snub Manchester United and join Barcelona, according to his father Patrick who also featured for the Bluagrana during his illustrious career.
The Ajax wonderkid was an unused substitute in Holland’s defeat to England in Amsterdam on Friday (March 23). The 18-year-old has hit seven goals in 24 appearances for the Dutch giants this season and his form has Europe’s big boys on red alert.
Jose Mourinho is an admirer and had a long chat with the winger after United’s Europa League win over the Ajax last year. But Kluivert Jr has been advised by his father to follow in his footsteps and join the Catalans, and the idea seems to be growing on his son.
He told Omnisport: “I'm very proud of him. He's doing very good at Ajax.
“He's now a first XI player. If he's playing like this in the long-term, he could be one important player in the future.
"Of course, I prefer that he goes to Barcelona but in football everything can happen.
"He's an adult, he can make his own decisions but he's already said it's a dream for him to play for Barcelona. But you never know in football."
The Dutch legend, who also made his name by starting out at Ajax, spent six years with Barca where he scored 122 goals in 257 appearances.
Kluivert Sr’s advice echoes the words from Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman telling the youngster to stay in the Eredivisie and continue his development.
Koeman said: “Let's hope these young players stay in Holland a little longer to play every week and develop.
"That's the best (way) but it is not my final decision.
“I spoke to him and he is in talks with Ajax about his contract.
"I think the best (thing) is for him to stay in Holland because he is only 18 and in my opinion, that is too quick to move to the Premier League.
"It looks like he is not under pressure, he is playing like he did when he was 14 or 15, although he was a little nervous when he was selected for the national team.
“It's a big talent we have in Holland and let's hope he has a big future."
