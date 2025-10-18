BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma becomes first Indian female in 17 years to be assured of a medal

Football Al-Ahli And Al-Shabab Share Points In 1-1 Saudi Pro League Draw In a tightly contested match, Al-Ahli drew 1-1 with Al-Shabab. Ivan Toney's penalty was cancelled out by Josh Brownhill's late equaliser, highlighting key moments in the Saudi Pro League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Al-Ahli were unable to climb to second place in the Saudi Pro League after a 1-1 draw with Al-Shabab. Ivan Toney's penalty put Al-Ahli ahead at Alinma Bank Stadium, but Josh Brownhill equalised for the visitors. Toney scored from the spot in the 15th minute following a foul by Saad Yaslam.

Al-Shabab had a goal ruled out for offside and Nawaf Al-Ghulaimish missed a close-range shot while seeking an equaliser. Their situation worsened when Mohammed Al-Shwirekh received a red card in the 77th minute, reducing them to ten players. Despite this setback, they managed to level the score three minutes before the end.

Brownhill secured the draw by finishing off Yannick Carrasco's assist, completing a well-executed move. The result was celebrated by Al-Shabab fans as shown in their tweet:

Toney maintained his impressive penalty record, netting his 11th consecutive spot-kick in the league. This goal also marked his contribution in eight straight home league matches, tallying ten goals during this period. Despite dropping two points, Al-Ahli remain unbeaten in their last eight league games following international breaks.

The match highlighted both teams' resilience and determination. While Al-Ahli missed an opportunity to advance in the standings, they continue their strong post-break performance streak. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab demonstrated grit by securing a point despite being down a player late in the game.