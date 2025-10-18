English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Al-Ahli And Al-Shabab Share Points In 1-1 Saudi Pro League Draw

In a tightly contested match, Al-Ahli drew 1-1 with Al-Shabab. Ivan Toney's penalty was cancelled out by Josh Brownhill's late equaliser, highlighting key moments in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ahli were unable to climb to second place in the Saudi Pro League after a 1-1 draw with Al-Shabab. Ivan Toney's penalty put Al-Ahli ahead at Alinma Bank Stadium, but Josh Brownhill equalised for the visitors. Toney scored from the spot in the 15th minute following a foul by Saad Yaslam.

Al-Shabab had a goal ruled out for offside and Nawaf Al-Ghulaimish missed a close-range shot while seeking an equaliser. Their situation worsened when Mohammed Al-Shwirekh received a red card in the 77th minute, reducing them to ten players. Despite this setback, they managed to level the score three minutes before the end.

Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab End in Draw

Brownhill secured the draw by finishing off Yannick Carrasco's assist, completing a well-executed move. The result was celebrated by Al-Shabab fans as shown in their tweet:

Toney maintained his impressive penalty record, netting his 11th consecutive spot-kick in the league. This goal also marked his contribution in eight straight home league matches, tallying ten goals during this period. Despite dropping two points, Al-Ahli remain unbeaten in their last eight league games following international breaks.

The match highlighted both teams' resilience and determination. While Al-Ahli missed an opportunity to advance in the standings, they continue their strong post-break performance streak. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab demonstrated grit by securing a point despite being down a player late in the game.

Story first published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 2:04 [IST]
