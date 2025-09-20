Football Al-Ahli Stages Stunning Comeback To Draw 3-3 With Al-Hilal In Saudi Pro League Clash In a thrilling match, Al-Ahli came back from a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 against Al-Hilal. Ivan Toney's two goals and Merih Demiral's late equaliser highlighted the resilience of the hosts. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Al-Ahli staged a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 against Al-Hilal at Al Inma Bank Stadium, King Abdullah Sport City. Trailing by three goals at half-time, they fought back with two late goals from Ivan Toney and a stoppage-time equaliser by Merih Demiral. This thrilling match kept both teams level on points in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal ahead on goal difference.

Theo Hernandez put Al-Hilal ahead after 12 minutes, finishing Malcom's pass past Edouard Mendy. Nine minutes later, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hit the post before Malcom doubled the lead in the 24th minute following Darwin Nunez's assist. Salem Al Dawsari then set up Malcom for his second goal, seemingly securing victory for Al-Hilal.

Despite being three goals down, Al-Ahli emerged strong in the second half. They managed four shots within the first six minutes but had to wait until late in the game to score. Toney reduced the deficit with a flicked finish from Firas Al-Buraikan's cross and soon scored again from Riyad Mahrez's pass. Mahrez also assisted Demiral's equalising header from a corner.

Al-Hilal might feel unfortunate given their 1.96 expected goals (xG) compared to Al-Ahli's 1.52. However, Al-Ahli showed resilience with 12 second-half shots against Al-Hilal's three. The fixture continued its high-scoring trend, averaging 4.3 goals per game over their last eight encounters.

Riyad Mahrez was instrumental for Al-Ahli, creating eight chances and making 77 touches. He led his team in passes in the final third (29) and total crosses (10), playing a crucial role in their comeback.

Elsewhere in the League

In another match, Al-Qadsiah climbed to the top of the league after defeating Al-Khaleej 2-1. Mateo Retegui scored early for them, while Josh King equalised for Al-Khaleej. Abdullah Al Salem secured victory with a last-minute goal.

The thrilling draw between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal highlighted both teams' fighting spirit and attacking prowess. As they remain neck-and-neck in the standings, fans can expect more exciting clashes as the season progresses.