Football Al-Nassr Maintains Perfect Start With 2-0 Win Against Al-Hazem As Felix And Ronaldo Score In a commanding performance, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Hazem 2-0, with Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. This victory keeps Al-Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 2:10 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Al-Hazem, extending their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League. Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo were the stars, each scoring to ensure their team's dominance. Al-Nassr's strong start to the season continued as they maintained control throughout the match, with Al-Hazem managing only 0.07 expected goals (xG).

Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 25th minute, heading Aiman Yahya's cross into the top-right corner. Before halftime, he almost doubled his tally with a left-footed shot cleared off the line. Angelo also came close, hitting the crossbar with a long-range effort. Al-Nassr's goalkeeper, Bruno Varela, was crucial early on, denying Kingsley Coman and Angelo.

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win in the 88th minute by converting Wesley's delivery into a goal. This marked Ronaldo's sixth goal of the season and his fourth consecutive match finding the net. His consistent performance has been pivotal for Al-Nassr this season.

Joao Felix has been equally impressive, matching Aleksandar Mitrovic's Pro League record from 2024 by scoring nine goals in six games. His contributions have been vital to Al-Nassr's unbeaten run against Al-Hazem, which now stands at six matches (five wins and one draw).

Throughout the game, Jorge Jesus' team applied relentless pressure on their opponents. They registered 19 shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.37 while restricting Al-Hazem to just three attempts. This strategic dominance was evident as Al-Hazem struggled to create significant chances.

Al-Nassr's defensive solidity and attacking prowess have been key factors in their successful campaign so far. The team's ability to maintain control and convert opportunities into goals has set them apart in this season's competition.

The victory not only solidified Al-Nassr’s position at the top but also highlighted their tactical strength and depth in squad talent. With both Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo in fine form, they look poised for further success as they continue their pursuit of league glory.