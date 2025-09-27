IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

Asia Cup 2025: Morkel Provides Fitness Update on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, Reflects on India's Preparations For Final Against Pakistan

Football Al-Nassr Triumphs Over Al-Ittihad 2-0 With Goals From Mane And Ronaldo In a key Saudi Pro League match, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0, with Sadio Mane scoring first followed by Cristiano Ronaldo. This victory places Al-Nassr at the top of the table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0 in a crucial Saudi Pro League match. Sadio Mane netted the first goal for Jorge Jesus' team, propelling them to the top of the table with a hard-fought win at Al Inma Bank Stadium, King Abdullah Sport City. This victory marked an important shift in the league standings.

The game began with a stunning goal just nine minutes in. Kingsley Coman delivered a perfect cross, which Mane volleyed into the net. Bento made an impressive save against Steven Bergwijn's attempt from a tight angle before Al-Nassr extended their lead in the 34th minute. Mane assisted Ronaldo with a precise cross, allowing him to score with a header.

Ronaldo nearly added another goal before the hour mark. With Predrag Rajkovic out of position and only defenders to beat, he missed over the crossbar. Meanwhile, Moussa Diaby tested Bento from a difficult angle, but that was as close as Al-Ittihad came to scoring. The hosts experienced their first points loss of the season.

Ronaldo has now scored six goals in six matches against Al-Ittihad, achieving this feat with just 12 shots on target. This performance highlights his efficiency and impact on the field. His contributions have been crucial for Al-Nassr's success this season.

Historical Context and Title Race Impact

Al-Nassr has started their Saudi Pro League campaign with four consecutive wins for the third time. They previously achieved this in the 2014-15 and 2018-19 seasons, both times going on to win the title. This early victory over Al-Ittihad could be significant in shaping the title race.

The defeat ended Al-Ittihad's nine-match winning streak in the league. This result serves as an early setback for them in their pursuit of league glory, while boosting Al-Nassr's confidence as they aim for another successful season.