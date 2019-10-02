Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Al Sadd 1-4 Al-Hilal: Gomis on target at both ends as Xavi's side collapse

By
Bafetimbi Gomis
Al Hilal sealed a comprehensive 4-1 win against Al Sadd to virtually guarantee their place in the AFC Champions League final.

Bengaluru/Doha: October 2: Bafetimbi Gomis scored at both ends as Al Hilal recovered from an early setback at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium to beat 10-man Al Sadd 4-1 in Tuesday's AFC Champions League semifinal first leg.

Al Sadd had won five successive home games in the competition and were in front 14 minutes in when Gomis inadvertently turned a low cross into his own net.

But Gomis redeemed himself by deservedly drawing the visitors level and Xavi's men were dealt a further blow before half-time as Abdelkarim Hassan was dismissed, the Qatari defender shown quickfire yellows for kicking the ball away after a strong challenge and then his poor reaction to being booked.

Al Hilal made the man advantage count by taking control of the tie, with Ali Albulayhi ghosting in at the back post to put them in front on the brink of the interval.

Gomis struck again with an hour played and Mohammad Al Shalhoub converted from close range seven minutes later to give Razvan Lucescu's side a huge advantage ahead in the return leg on October 22.

More AL SADD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 2 - 2 BRU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue