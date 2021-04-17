Al Wahda vs FC Goa AFC Champions League: When and where to watch, Live Streaming details

Bengaluru, April 17: After making an impressive debut in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League where they hold the formidable Al Rayyan to a goalless draw, FC Goa are all set to take on the UAE's Al Wahda in their second Group E tie.
The match to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margoa, Goa kicks off at 8pm IST and will be shown on Star Sports 3 channel.
The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ and Hotstar.
The Gaurs put on a dogged display against one of the best sides in Qatar last time out, and will need more of that grit and determination as they welcome the visit of Emirati side Al Wahda.
A strong performance against Rayyan will give the Men in Orange confidence heading into this one, especially since few expected that level of resilience from the Indian Super League (ISL) giants.
The individual displays of players such as Glan Martins, Ivan Gonzalez and Dheeraj Singh were especially encouraging, and early signs suggest that this team is more than ready for the challenges that lie ahead.
"It's necessary to work as a team", Goa coach Juan Ferrando said in the pre-match press conference.
Despite the praise for a strong defensive performance against Rayyan, Ferrando insists there are areas Goa need to strengthen if they want to go further in the competition.
"We need to improve in attack and our focus is always on the next game. We can't think of the Rayyan game anymore," he said.
Al Wahda enter this game with something to prove after being beaten 1-0 by Persepolis FC in their opening outing in the AFC Champions League.
Al Wahda ply their trade in the UAE Pro League, and currently sit eighth in the table in a domestic league that they have triumphed in four times in their history.
The team is coached by former Ajax head coach Henk ten Cate, who has held several high profile positions in Europe, including stints at Chelsea and FC Barcelona in the past.
With Goa holding on for a draw in their first game and Al Wahda suffering a defeat, expect the side from the UAE to come out firing once the opening whistle blows.