Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL Transfer Watch: Albert Serran to stay with Bengaluru FC for one more season

By
Albert Serran
Albert Serran will stay with Bengaluru FC till the end of 2019-20 season. Image: BFC Media

Bengaluru, July 12: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC have extended the contract of defender Albert Serran who has put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him with the Blues till the end of 2019-20 season.

The 34-year-old defender became the fourth foreigner to stay on for Carles Cuadrat's side for the upcoming season.

Serran who joined Bengaluru FC after a trial in Spain, went on to become an important part in Cuadrat's defence, establishing a formidable partnership with fellow countryman Juanan Gonzalez at the heart of the backline.

Starting 15 games, he made a total of 17 appearances as the Blues clinched their maiden ISL title.

"I'm so happy to be coming back to the Bengaluru FC family once again. It's a matter of pride for me to pull on the BFC blue for another year and I'll be giving everything to the club's cause of challenging for the title again," said Serran.

Head coach Cuadrat who has frequently highlighted the importance of continuity in the squad was happy with the return of Serran. "Albert has come off a fantastic season with us, partnering with Juanan to lend our defence solidity. He's an experienced hand, a fantastic professional and above all a great team player. Handing him a new contract is in line with our efforts to retain as many players as possible from our championship-winning squad last year and I'm certain he will deliver yet another solid season for Bengaluru FC," said Cuadrat.

(Source: BFC Media)

More ALBERT SERRAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dhoni at No 7 was team decision: Shastri
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue