ISL Transfer Watch: Albert Serran to stay with Bengaluru FC for one more season

Bengaluru, July 12: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC have extended the contract of defender Albert Serran who has put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him with the Blues till the end of 2019-20 season.
The 34-year-old defender became the fourth foreigner to stay on for Carles Cuadrat's side for the upcoming season.
Serran who joined Bengaluru FC after a trial in Spain, went on to become an important part in Cuadrat's defence, establishing a formidable partnership with fellow countryman Juanan Gonzalez at the heart of the backline.
.@footballind365 writes about @alberto_sp_3 who has penned an extension with Bengaluru FC till the end of 2019-20 season. #MediaWatch #SerranStayshttps://t.co/IrNik8BIHh— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 11, 2019
Starting 15 games, he made a total of 17 appearances as the Blues clinched their maiden ISL title.
"I'm so happy to be coming back to the Bengaluru FC family once again. It's a matter of pride for me to pull on the BFC blue for another year and I'll be giving everything to the club's cause of challenging for the title again," said Serran.
Head coach Cuadrat who has frequently highlighted the importance of continuity in the squad was happy with the return of Serran. "Albert has come off a fantastic season with us, partnering with Juanan to lend our defence solidity. He's an experienced hand, a fantastic professional and above all a great team player. Handing him a new contract is in line with our efforts to retain as many players as possible from our championship-winning squad last year and I'm certain he will deliver yet another solid season for Bengaluru FC," said Cuadrat.
(Source: BFC Media)