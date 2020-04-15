Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals Klopp's simple message to Liverpool players after last season

By Dejan Kalinic

Liverpool, April 15: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed Jurgen Klopp's message to his Liverpool players was simple after falling short in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool claimed 97 points in the Premier League in 2018-19, but fell one short of eventual champions Manchester City in an enthralling title race.

They responded by winning 27 of 29 games this league season, opening up a 25-point lead before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said Klopp simply told his players they needed to do more despite their strong campaign last season.

"You can look at it two ways. You can look at it in the sense of, how do you get 97 points and finish off second best? That, mentally for the lads, I think was a big challenge. You almost can't get a more perfect season," he told Premier League Productions.

"You might have, you know, the season before City obviously got 100 points. So we're talking one game, one win difference – you expect to win with that. So, I think first of all it was sort of another heightened respect for Man City as a team, to go 100 points and then 98 back to back, that takes a lot of doing.

"Mentally, as a group of players, I think that's maybe where we thought, 'Alright, 97 points not good enough' and I remember the manager saying we've got to do more. Simple as that.

"He was adamant that's not enough, you've got to do more, and I think it's a credit to us in what we've done so far this season, the boys are doing more and obviously this is a strange time because you talk about momentum and that's the same for every team at the minute, but it's not finished yet. We're close but we're not finished yet, but up to this point we are doing more."

Oxlade-Chamberlain praised the character within Liverpool's squad, who are aiming to win the club's first league title since 1990.

"There's not one ego in that team. Our superstars are the hardest working, the most humble and the most relatable guys in the team. Along with industry and the relationship that everyone has, I think that makes it easier for us all to pull in the right direction," he said.

"At the minute we've been doing that but whenever we're able to kick off again we've got a job to finish so we can't get carried away yet."

More ALEX OXLADE CHAMBERLAIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue