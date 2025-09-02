English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Alexander Isak to Eberechi Eze: 10 Most Expensive Deals of 2025 Summer Transfer Window

By

The summer 2025 transfer window has been historic with Premier League clubs shattering spending records by investing over £3 billion in new signings. Liverpool led the charge, spending a record £446.5 million, highlighted by the British record signing of Alexander Isak for £125 million.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham also invested heavily, with Arsenal posting the highest net spend at £257 million. Clubs focused on strengthening attacking options, underscoring the evolving importance of strikers and forwards in modern football.

Alexander Isak to Eberechi Eze 10 Most Expensive Deals of 2025 Summer Transfer Window

These seismic shifts in player acquisitions saw key deals including Florian Wirtz's £116.5 million transfer and Hugo Ekitike's £79 million move to Liverpool, plus high-profile signings like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. Net spending across the league reached an all-time high of around £1.2 billion, demonstrating both the competitive nature and financial muscle clubs wield to remain dominant within European football's top tier.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool) - £125 million

The summer's standout transfer saw Liverpool secure Swedish striker Alexander Isak for a British record fee of £125 million. The protracted saga ended on deadline day with Liverpool's successful bid, marking the most expensive domestic transfer in English football history.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool) - £100 million rising to £116 million

Shortly after Isak, Liverpool snapped up German midfielder Florian Wirtz for an initial £100 million, potentially rising to £116 million with add-ons. This signing emphasized Liverpool's intent to build a squad capable of sustained success.

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool) - £69 million rising to £79 million

Liverpool reinforced their attack further by signing French forward Hugo Ekitike for a fee around £69 million, potentially rising to £79 million. This added depth and versatility to their frontline.

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Manchester United) - £66.2 million rising to £73.4 million

Manchester United's major signing was promising forward Benjamin Sesko, secured for over £66 million with possible add-ons, showing their ambition to rebuild and strengthen their attacking options.

Nick Woltemade (VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United) - £71 million

Newcastle United have roped in 23-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, as a replacement for Isak. The lanky striker netted 17 times in German football last season, and is regarded as a top prospect. He also made is Germany debut in May this year.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford to Manchester United) - £62 million rising to £71 million

Another notable Manchester United acquisition was winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, costing them an initial £62 million with potential add-ons. This move was part of the Red Devils' significant summer investment.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli to Galatasaray) - £64.8 million

Galatasaray made a splash by acquiring Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli for nearly £65 million, though this was below many expectations given his Premier League links.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP to Arsenal) - £55 million rising to £64 million

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in a transfer deal worth up to £64 million on a five-year contract. The deal includes a guaranteed fee of about £55 million plus around £8.6 million in add-ons. Gyokeres cited Arsenal's playing style and historic stature as key reasons for his move, aiming to prove himself in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz (Liverpool to Bayern Munich) - £59 million

Luis Diaz left the Reds for Bayern Munich in the summer for a significant amount of money. The Colombian forward played 148 times for Liverpool, scoring 41 goals for them.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace to Arsenal) - £57 million

Eberechi Eze had an emotional return to Arsenal in the summer window as the Crystal Palace ace has joined his boyhood club. Eze's inclusion has significantly strengthened the Gunners as they look to end their title drought.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 9:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 2, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out