Fulham And Sunderland Among Busiest Clubs On Premier League Deadline Day With Key Signings

VVS Laxman Poised for IPL Comeback as Rahul Dravid Set to Return to NCA: Sources

Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs?

How much Money will Alexander Isak earn after record transfer to Liverpool?

Football Alexander Isak to Eberechi Eze: 10 Most Expensive Deals of 2025 Summer Transfer Window By Sauradeep Ash Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 9:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The summer 2025 transfer window has been historic with Premier League clubs shattering spending records by investing over £3 billion in new signings. Liverpool led the charge, spending a record £446.5 million, highlighted by the British record signing of Alexander Isak for £125 million.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham also invested heavily, with Arsenal posting the highest net spend at £257 million. Clubs focused on strengthening attacking options, underscoring the evolving importance of strikers and forwards in modern football.

These seismic shifts in player acquisitions saw key deals including Florian Wirtz's £116.5 million transfer and Hugo Ekitike's £79 million move to Liverpool, plus high-profile signings like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. Net spending across the league reached an all-time high of around £1.2 billion, demonstrating both the competitive nature and financial muscle clubs wield to remain dominant within European football's top tier.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool) - £125 million

The summer's standout transfer saw Liverpool secure Swedish striker Alexander Isak for a British record fee of £125 million. The protracted saga ended on deadline day with Liverpool's successful bid, marking the most expensive domestic transfer in English football history.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool) - £100 million rising to £116 million

Shortly after Isak, Liverpool snapped up German midfielder Florian Wirtz for an initial £100 million, potentially rising to £116 million with add-ons. This signing emphasized Liverpool's intent to build a squad capable of sustained success.

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool) - £69 million rising to £79 million

Liverpool reinforced their attack further by signing French forward Hugo Ekitike for a fee around £69 million, potentially rising to £79 million. This added depth and versatility to their frontline.

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Manchester United) - £66.2 million rising to £73.4 million

Manchester United's major signing was promising forward Benjamin Sesko, secured for over £66 million with possible add-ons, showing their ambition to rebuild and strengthen their attacking options.

Nick Woltemade (VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United) - £71 million

Newcastle United have roped in 23-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, as a replacement for Isak. The lanky striker netted 17 times in German football last season, and is regarded as a top prospect. He also made is Germany debut in May this year.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford to Manchester United) - £62 million rising to £71 million

Another notable Manchester United acquisition was winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, costing them an initial £62 million with potential add-ons. This move was part of the Red Devils' significant summer investment.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli to Galatasaray) - £64.8 million

Galatasaray made a splash by acquiring Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli for nearly £65 million, though this was below many expectations given his Premier League links.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP to Arsenal) - £55 million rising to £64 million

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in a transfer deal worth up to £64 million on a five-year contract. The deal includes a guaranteed fee of about £55 million plus around £8.6 million in add-ons. Gyokeres cited Arsenal's playing style and historic stature as key reasons for his move, aiming to prove himself in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz (Liverpool to Bayern Munich) - £59 million

Luis Diaz left the Reds for Bayern Munich in the summer for a significant amount of money. The Colombian forward played 148 times for Liverpool, scoring 41 goals for them.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace to Arsenal) - £57 million

Eberechi Eze had an emotional return to Arsenal in the summer window as the Crystal Palace ace has joined his boyhood club. Eze's inclusion has significantly strengthened the Gunners as they look to end their title drought.