Alisson moves from AS Roma to Liverpool for a world record GBP 67 million

London, July 19: Premier League giants Liverpool on Wednesday (July 18) completed the signing of Alisson Becker for a fee of £67 million from AS Roma, subject to the Brazilian goalkeeper passing a medical and fitness test, Sky News reported.
The 25-year-old travelled to England on a private jet and will undergo a medical with the Liverpool in the next few days.
The Sky reported further that Liverpool and Alisson have agreed to all terms of transfer and he will ink a five-year deal at Anfield.
Alisson is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, with Liverpool surpassing the £34.7m fee Manchester City paid for Ederson in 2017. Alisson will become Jurgen Klopp's fourth signing of the summer, joining fellow new arrivals Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield.
Tudo pronto pra mais uma decisão!!! #AB1 #Deusnocontrole #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/04lPcAQHrE— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) July 1, 2018
Alisson, who featured at the World Cup in Russia, made 49 appearances for Roma last season. He was part of the side that suffered a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the semifinals of the Champions League.
Alisson himself has delivered a clear signal of his intentions, thanking Roma fans while at Ciampino Airport in Rome, and declaring it the right moment to move on. "I want say thanks to AS Roma fans," Alisson said. "Now, it's time for a new adventure."
Alisson has been at Roma for two years after starting his career at Brazilian side Internacional.
He spent his first season in Italy playing understudy to former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, but was promoted to Roma's starting XI this season, making 49 appearances in all competitions.
Alisson is also ahead of Ederson in the Brazil national team pecking order, playing in all five of the country's World Cup games and keeping three clean sheets.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.