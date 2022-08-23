All India Football Federation elections on September 2

FIFA ban
It may be recalled that FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for undue third party interference, jeopardising the country's chance to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to be held in October.
The revocation of AIFF ban and holding the U-17 Women's World Cup in the country depended on CoA's exit and the apex court verdict on Monday directed that the day-to-day affairs will be run by acting secretary general Sunando Dhar.
Bhutia out of race
As per revised order, there will be no eminent footballers as individual voters, something that violates the FIFA Statuettes. That clause literally rules out former captain Bhaichung Bhutia from the race.
Bhutia had told local media on Monday that he was not in the fray anymore. But it remains to be seen, if he can come from a state unit in order to contest the election unlike earlier time when he filed as an eminent footballer.
Praful under scanner
Earlier, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on ousted AIFF chief Praful Patel, blaming him for the fiasco which forced FIFA to ban the national football federation and put India's hosting rights of Under-17 Women's World Cup under a cloud.
The apex court said that Patel was trying to torpedo the tournament after it was informed that FIFA's suspension of the AIFF would result in the country losing the hosting rights of the Under-17 Women's World Cup.
Overstay
The Supreme Court itself had appointed the three-member CoA headed by former top court judge AR Dave to run the affairs of the AIFF in a May 18 order while ousting Patel as president of the national federation after he overstayed in his term.
Other members of CoA included former Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Qureshi and ex-Indian football captain Bhaskar Ganguly.