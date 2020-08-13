All Manchester United youngsters to debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bengaluru, Aug 13: Manchester United’s youth academy has historically been one of the best in the world and over the last couple of years, the Red Devils management has started re-investing in it massively to produce more talents.
The arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put more strength to their belief as the Norway manager looked to put a huge trust on the homegrown talents.
Since arriving 20 months ago he's given no less than 11 youngsters their first-team debuts. Out of which two players have now cemented themselves as first-team regulars.
Here’s a look at the players:
Mason Greenwood
The young forward made his debut as an 87th-minute substitute in the incredible Champions League win against PSG last year and did not get much of a chance last season. But since then he has gone only strength to strength establishing himself as a first-team regular now, as a right-winger in the side. In a breakthrough campaign, he has scored 17 goals so far which is outstanding given he is only 18.
Brandon Williams
The fullback made his debut at the start of the 2019/20 season, starring in an EFL Cup tie against Rochdale in September. Since then, he has been delved into the first team as Luke Shaw's injury and inconsistency now has provided him with 35 appearances in all competition already.
Tahith Chong
He made his debut last January in a FA Cup tie. Since then he has been drafted into the first team but mostly as a sporadic option. Despite showing glimpses of talents in cup competitions so far, the Dutch winger is yet to score in any competition so far. But Solskjaer has shown that he is ready to put more trust on him by handing him a new deal. He although, is rumoured to leave the side in Summer on loan, with Werder Bremen most interested.
James Garner
The English midfielder is regarded highly by the coaches who got his senior debut at just 17 years of age, replacing Fred in the final stages of United’s 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in February 2019. However, since then he has come on only three times as a substitute only in the Europa League. United are now seeking a loan deal for his further improvement.
Ethan Laird
The right-back is another talent regarded highly by the academy bosses. He was handed his debut this season only against Astana when Solskjaer almost fielded a reserve side in a dead rubber game. He played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat away which has been his only appearances so far. He, however, has been included in the Europa team squad for the rest of the games.
Di’Shon Bernard
The centre-back is another one of the few, who got his debut against Astana. But the game ended in a dreadful way with him scoring an own goal. It has been his only appearance so far.
Dylan Levitt
Levitt was another starter against Astana and the Wales midfielder was the most promising figure during the game. He controlled the midfield and put in good crosses. But since then, he is yet to be drafted in the senior team again.
D’Mani Mellor
The attacker was another one to get his debut against Astana. He played for the last 30 min in the game but hasn't featured since.
Largie Ramazani
The young winger played only six minutes in the game against Astana but it is likely to be his final game for the Red Devils. He's since rejected a new contract with the club and will likely join Spanish side, UD Almeria, on a free transfer.
Ethan Galbraith
The midfielder also got his debut against Astana but only came on in the 89th minute. But so far, that cameo proved to be his only appearance for the club. Although, he is part of their squad for the Europa League knockout stages.
Teden Mengi
The 17-year-old centre-back is the final name to join the list of debuts given by the Old Trafford boss so far. He came off the bench against LASK in the Europa League after impressing for United’s Under-23 and Under-18 teams in 2019-20. He's also part of the squad for the rest of the Europa League. Although, unlikely to play again this season unless there's an injury crisis.