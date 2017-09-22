All the players are important, he's not more than any other - Wenger on Sanchez

Bengaluru, September 22: Arsene Wenger has rubbished claims that Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is being punished with less involvement after his summer drama to leave Arsenal.
Sanchez's sole start in the top flight this season came in the 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool in August, with Wenger having used him as a second-half substitute in the home win over Bournemouth and the 0-0 draw with Chelsea since.
However, Sanchez started the 3-1 Europa League win over Cologne in which he scored his first goal of the season in a sublime fashion. He also started in the 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (September 20).
It has been speculated that Wenger is reluctant to play Sanchez in the league due to concerns he is not fully committed to the club after his failed move to Manchester City on the deadline day.
But Wenger insists his involvement has only been restricted by the abdominal injury he picked up after returning from holiday following Chile's Confederations Cup campaign.
“He's been out and injured and I thought he was a little bit short physically on Sunday . I played him last night to give him more competition.
"There's no disguised attitude on my side. I just try to get him back to full fitness. I just try to give him competition and get him back to his best.
"He had a long holiday and came back not really fit and then he got injured. But last night, you could see he's coming back sharp and I left him on for 90 minutes so he could have a real go.
"All the players are important, he's not more than any other. I used a team at Chelsea that could be strong on the counter-attack and fight hard. Sanchez could have played if he had been fit."