La Liga 2020-21: All you need to know about what is at stake on final matchday in the Spanish league

Bengaluru, May 20: The La Liga title race has gone down to the wire with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid the only two teams in with a chance to clinch the title.
Football fans all over the world are in for a treat this week.
There is just one match-day left in what has been one of the most exciting, thrilling and dramatic seasons in recent European football history.
Suarez late-winner takes Atletico Madrid close to La Liga title
Match-day 37, which saw 10 matches played simultaneously, was an edge of the seat thriller and with seven matches now scheduled for May 22 to round off the season.
As everything is still to play for, here comes a breakdown of what is at stake as we reach the climax of the final day of the 2020-21 La Liga season.
The title race
Who can still win it?
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid
Pole situation
Atletico
Biggest fixtures
Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid vs Villarreal
The La Liga title race is without doubt the most exciting in Europe, with two teams still in with a shot of winning the championship with just one game remaining. Atletico are on 83 points and Real Madrid 81 points.
Atleti know that they will be champions if they beat Real Valladolid. It is a simple as that. But they know it will not be easy.
Valladolid will not be an easy rival either; the club are fighting their survival and will be desperate for a positive result.
Across town, second-placed Real Madrid will fight for the title until the very end. Their 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao kept their title hopes alive, and they are re now set to face in-form Villarreal.
In pursuit of the Europa League and Conference League
Who can still qualify?
Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal
Pole position
Real Sociedad and Real Betis, for the Europa League places
Biggest fixtures
Osasuna vs Real Sociedad, RC Celta vs Real Betis, Real Madrid vs Villarreal
The top four in La Liga is already set; as are fifth, sixth and seventh: Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal.
These are the seven Spanish teams to play European competitions next season, but there is just a matter of working out the order, who will play in the Europa League (5th and 6th) and the Conference League (7th).
As it stands, Real Sociedad and Real Betis will represent La Liga in the Europa League next season, and the two sides face Osasuna and RC Celta, respectively, this weekend, two sides who have nothing on the line.
Seventh-placed Villarreal would play in the inaugural season of the Conference League if things stay as they are.
Nevertheless, there is the possibility of a different scenario playing out. Villarreal play Manchester United in the Europa League final on May 26.
If they win, they would play in next season's Champions League. If this were the case, and Villarreal finished in seventh, there would be no Spanish representative in Conference League.
If Villarreal finished in fifth or sixth, however, just one La Liga team would go into the Europa League and the seventh-placed team would head into the Conference League as originally planned.
Relegation battle
Who can still go down?
Real Valladolid, SD Huesca and Elche CF. SD Eibar are already relegated.
Who are currently going down as things stand?
Valladolid and Elche, in addition to Eibar.
Biggest fixtures?
Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid, Elche vs Athletic, Huesca vs Valencia
The relegation battle is just as fascinating as the title race; just five points separated 15th from 20th ahead of Matchday 37.
Getafe and Alaves have only secured their top flight status with a week to go, while Eibar were became the first side to mathematically confirm relegation.
There still three teams in the relegation battle - Real Valladolid, SD Huesca and Elche CF - and only one can stay up. As things stand, Huesca are safe on 33 points. They face Valencia at El Alcoraz.
Elche (33 points) and Valladolid (31 points) find themselves in the drop zone; they will need to win and hope for Huesca to slip up.
Elche face Athletic Bilbao, who have nothing on the line. But Valladolid face a very tough encounter with league leaders Atleti, who need a win to secure the title.
If the season ends with the three sides tied on points, Huesca would survive, thanks to their head-to-head record against the other two.
