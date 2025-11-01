Football Allegri Acknowledges Challenge As AC Milan Faces In-Form Roma In Serie A Showdown Massimiliano Allegri commended Roma's impressive form ahead of their Serie A clash with AC Milan. Both teams are performing well, setting the stage for a competitive match at San Siro. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

AC Milan's manager, Massimiliano Allegri, anticipates a challenging encounter as his team prepares to host Roma in a crucial Serie A match on Sunday. He acknowledges Roma's strong performance this season, noting their position at the top of the table alongside Napoli and three points ahead of Milan. Despite Milan's impressive form, having only lost once this season to Cremonese, Allegri is cautious about the upcoming clash.

Allegri has expressed admiration for Roma's defensive capabilities, highlighting that they have conceded only four goals so far. He remarked, "Yes, they have only conceded four goals, and they always give the feeling that they can score." Allegri also mentioned the importance of consistent results for Milan to keep pace with their rivals.

The match will see Allegri reunite with Paulo Dybala, a former Juventus player under his management. Allegri praised Dybala's growth since joining Juventus at 21, stating, "His qualities are well-known. He arrived in Turin when he was 21, and he has grown a lot." Dybala's scoring ability and football intelligence make him a key player for Roma.

Roma's manager Gian Piero Gasperini remains focused on the immediate challenge rather than long-term ambitions like the Scudetto or Champions League. He stated, "I'm not taking part in these discussions about the Scudetto or the Champions League." Gasperini emphasised the importance of testing themselves against strong teams like Milan at San Siro.

Both teams have started the season well, but Gasperini believes Inter and Napoli were initially favourites. His goal is to build a competitive team structure and improve consistently. "Our goal is to test ourselves at San Siro against a strong team," he added.

Key Players to Watch

Rafael Leao has been instrumental for AC Milan against Roma, providing four assists in Serie A matches against them. He has scored in his last two home league games but aims to improve his consistency in front of goal. For Roma, Paulo Dybala has been involved in 16 goals against Milan across all competitions. His recent form against Milan includes six goal involvements in nine matches.

Match Prediction and History

Roma have had an impressive start with seven wins from nine Serie A games this season. Historically, they achieved more victories in their first ten matches during specific seasons like 2000-01 and 2013-14. However, AC Milan have been dominant against Roma recently, remaining unbeaten in ten of their last eleven league encounters.

Milan have won more Serie A matches against Roma than any other team (80 wins). The last time Roma secured consecutive wins over Milan was between May 2016 and October 2017. Despite this history, Roma have excelled away from home this year with the most away wins and clean sheets among Europe's top leagues.

The Opta win probability suggests AC Milan have a 44.5% chance of victory compared to Roma's 27.4%, with a draw at 28.1%. The clash promises an exciting contest between two formidable Italian sides aiming for success this season.