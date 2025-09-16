India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Sports Bulletin For September 16: From ICC Rejecting PCB's Request To Remove Andy Pycroft To Apollo Tyres To Become India Kit Sponsor

Football Julian Alvarez Will Miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League Opener Against Liverpool Due To Injury Julian Alvarez is confirmed to miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League opener against Liverpool due to injury. Other players are also sidelined, raising concerns for the team's performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 15:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Atletico Madrid have announced that Julian Alvarez will miss their Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday. Alvarez was taken off at half-time during Atletico's 2-0 victory over Villarreal last weekend, where he contributed an assist in their first win of the season. The forward scored seven goals in ten Champions League matches last season before Atletico were eliminated by Real Madrid on penalties in the round of 16.

Alvarez is not the only absentee for Diego Simeone's team at Anfield. Johnny Cardoso is also out due to an ankle injury sustained during training. Additionally, Thiago Almada, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Alex Baena have been excluded from the travelling squad. This match against Liverpool is considered one of Atletico's toughest fixtures in this league phase.

Last season, Alvarez averaged a goal every 112.9 minutes in the competition and provided one assist. Despite his efforts, Atletico finished fifth in the inaugural league phase. Their journey was cut short by rivals Real Madrid after a penalty shootout.

Following the Liverpool game, Atletico faces another challenging trip to England to play Arsenal in October. They will then host Inter Milan in November. These matches are crucial as they navigate through a demanding group stage.

The absence of key players like Alvarez and Cardoso could impact Atletico's performance significantly. However, Simeone's side will aim to adapt and compete effectively despite these setbacks. Their ability to manage without these players will be tested as they face strong opponents in this phase.

Atletico Madrid must strategise carefully to overcome these challenges and secure a favourable position in their group. The team's depth and resilience will be crucial as they aim to advance further in the competition this season.