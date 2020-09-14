Football
Alvaro denies racism accusations, hits back at Neymar

By Dejan Kalinic

Paris, September 14: Marseille defender Alvaro said there was "no place for racism" as he denied accusations aimed at him by Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Neymar was sent off for hitting Alvaro in additional time in PSG's 1-0 loss to Marseille in a fiery Le Classique in Paris on Sunday (September 13).

The Brazil star later wrote on Twitter he regretted not hitting Alvaro in the face, and followed up by saying he had been called a "monkey motherf*****".

But Alvaro dismissed allegations of racism in a post of his own on Twitter.

"There is no place for racism," he wrote.

"Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field.

"Incredible three points today."

Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa, Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also sent off in additional time.

Florian Thauvin's goal was enough for Marseille to win 1-0, condemning PSG to a second defeat to begin the Ligue 1 season.

Full Time: VCF 4 - 2 LUD
Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
