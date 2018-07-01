Amidst criticism, Gary Neville backs Mourinho's decision to keep Fellaini

London, July 1: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini's new contract renewal might not have gone down well with the fans however former United captain, now a pundit Gary Neville has backed Jose Mourinho’s decision to hand the midfielder a new deal at the club.
Fellaini's current deal at United was set to end on June 31st, however, to tie him down at Old Trafford for further years, the Red Devils have now attached him to a two years new deal with the option for a further season.
The midfielder has been at United for five years however the 30-year-old still continues to be a divisive figure despite cementing his status as a trusted warrior of Jose Mourinho.
Following the renewal, many fans started showing their anger on social media and claimed the decision to retain Fellaini depicts a regressive step as the team will incapable of mounting a challenge to Pep Guardiola’s champions next seasons.
However, Neville who won eight Premier League titles with United now has offered a contrary point to that of the bitter fans.
The former England right-fullback has thoroughly explained the decision of the Portuguese manager and suggested that Mourinho opted to keep the player because of the big 6′ 4″ midfielder's capability to add a different dimension to the game as a sub.
According to Neville, Fellaini has not been included in the side as a first choice midfielder rather as a squad player who can contribute overall in a season.
"Jose wanted to keep him but there was talk about him leaving," Neville told Sky Sports.
"I don’t think it makes a huge difference either way because he’s not the final piece of the jigsaw that gets Manchester United back to winning the Premier League title.
"But what we did see from Marouane last night is that he is somebody who can contribute. He’s done that for United.
"There’s always a lot of exposure on Fellaini – people saying 'he’s not a United midfielder’ – but the reality is he does contribute throughout the season and you need all different types in the dressing room.
"If Manchester United need to go long, he’s someone who can do it.
"If I was sat here as a United fan thinking he was the number one midfielder player I wouldn’t be happy.
"But if I was thinking he’s part of a midfield pool of four or five players then I would be satisfied with that."
Fellaini however untouched from all such criticism is currently busy on World Cup duty with Belgium and earlier has played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over England on Thursday night.
The midfielder is now also expected to play a part in Belgium's next game against Japan in the round of 16 and should they win the win the game they might face Latin American giants Brazil/Mexico in the Quarter-final.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends