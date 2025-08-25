Football Ruben Amorim Calls On Manchester United Players To Mature After Draw With Fulham After a disappointing draw against Fulham, Ruben Amorim emphasises the need for Manchester United players to mature and improve their performance in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Manchester United's players need to mature, according to Ruben Amorim after their 1-1 draw with Fulham. Emile Smith Rowe scored shortly after coming on, helping Fulham secure a point at Craven Cottage. This result denied United their first Premier League win of the 2025-26 season. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the first half, and Rodrigo Muniz's own goal had initially given United the lead.

Amorim's team has struggled since April, earning fewer points than any other consistent Premier League club. Even Leicester City, now in the Championship, have more points in that period. Amorim's win rate in the Premier League is 24.1%, matching Neil Warnock's record, who was relegated twice from the division. Amorim acknowledges there's room for improvement.

Amorim expressed his thoughts to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play. We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling, that we scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking, 'Let's hold onto the advantage and try to win the game'. For me that is the moment that we have to enjoy more and push the opponent."

He emphasised that his team needs to mature by focusing on training and maintaining composure during matches. The momentum shifted with Fulham's equaliser, causing United to struggle towards the end of the game. Despite missing a penalty in the first half, Fernandes remains crucial for United.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was unhappy with some VAR decisions during the match. He questioned referee Chris Kavanagh's decision to award United a penalty after reviewing Calvin Bassey's foul on Mason Mount via VAR. Silva also believed there was a foul by Leny Yoro leading up to United's goal.

Silva shared his frustration with BBC Radio 5 Live: "I would like to explain everything about the VAR decisions this afternoon but I can't. They were unbelievable seeing two fouls at the same time... If you go by the rules you know what is going to happen."

The match highlighted Manchester United's ongoing challenges as they seek their first league victory this season while dealing with controversial officiating decisions.