Sports Bulletin For August 22: From BCCI's Search For Selectors To Women's World Cup Getting Navi Mumbai As Venue

Mohammed Siraj Is Go-To Bowler In All Three Formats: Ex-Sri Lankan Star Farveez Maharoof on India Pacer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025- Exclusive

Football Amorim Calls On Manchester United To Maintain High Performance Levels Following Arsenal Defeat Ruben Amorim emphasises the need for Manchester United to sustain their performance levels after a close loss to Arsenal. He highlights the importance of consistency as they prepare for a challenging match against Fulham. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim has encouraged his Manchester United squad to sustain the high level of play they showed against Arsenal throughout the season. Despite a 1-0 loss to the Gunners in their Premier League opener, United's performance was strong. They generated 1.52 expected goals (xG) compared to Arsenal's 1.31, taking 22 shots against Arsenal's nine attempts.

Amorim anticipates a challenging match against Fulham at Craven Cottage. "It's always hard to play against Fulham. They have a clear identity," he stated. Marco Silva, Fulham's coach, is known for his tactical flexibility and experience. Amorim noted that Fulham's understanding of the league allows them to approach games with confidence and composure.

Fulham managed to secure a late draw in their first match against Brighton, thanks to Rodrigo Muniz's goal in the 97th minute. However, their transfer activity has been minimal, with only backup goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte joining the squad. Silva expressed frustration over this lack of signings, stating, "We as a club cannot be pleased at all."

Rodrigo Muniz is a player to watch for Fulham. Although he might not start against United, he has been effective off the bench, scoring seven of his last nine Premier League goals as a substitute. For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes remains crucial. He created five chances in their defeat to Arsenal and has consistently been a creative force since joining in February 2020.

Silva is concerned about Fulham's squad depth, especially with Alex Iwobi set to miss several games due to the Africa Cup of Nations in December. "Of course not," Silva replied when asked if he was satisfied with the squad depth. He highlighted that AFCON will significantly impact their decisions.

Manchester United's Historical Edge

United have historically performed well against Fulham in away matches, winning their last eight Premier League games at Craven Cottage. This streak is unprecedented for United against any opponent in league history. Despite losing their opening game this season, they have previously recovered from such starts to finish strongly.

Fulham ended last season with three consecutive home defeats in the Premier League and have struggled historically against United, winning just one of their last 19 encounters. Silva has also faced difficulties against United, losing seven out of ten Premier League matches.

Match Prediction and Statistics

The odds favour Manchester United with a 44.1% chance of winning according to Opta statistics. Fulham holds a 30.4% chance while a draw stands at 25.5%. Silva has never lost four consecutive home league games in his managerial career but faces pressure given Fulham’s recent form.

Amorim emphasised consistency as key for success this season: "Consistency is not just playing in the same way; it's maintaining the level." He believes that both pre-season performances and their match against Arsenal demonstrated good consistency from his team.

As both teams prepare for this encounter, maintaining performance levels will be crucial for Manchester United while Fulham seeks improvement amid squad challenges under Silva’s leadership.