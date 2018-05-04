An El Clasico of honour before World Cup

Bengaluru, May 4: Though Barcelona have already clinched the La Liga title, the 'El Clasico' at Camp Nou on Sunday (May 6) against Real Madrid will have many sub plots to watch out for.
The Catalans have remained unbeaten in La Liga this season so far and it will be a chance for Real Madrid to stop that dream run.
In turn, for Barcelona, who got eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinal, the El Clasico would be an opportunity to dent Real Madrid's confidence ahead of the final of the premier European competition against Liverpool on May 26.
As some Spanish media have reported, the latest El Clasico will be more of a 'clasico of honour' than anything.
Two days until El Clasico ⏳ pic.twitter.com/smTmevsujE— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 4, 2018
Barcelona had grabbed the initial bragging rights after trouncing Real 3-0 at their own den at the Santiago Bernabeu when the two sides met in the first El Clasico of the season.
The tables will be turned if Real triumphs at Camp Nou and then if they can see off Liverpool 20 days later in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, then they can surely take the honours.
"It's amazing to be in a Champions League final for the third time in a row and we've the chance to win it for the fourth time in the last five years," Real midfielder Toni Kroos had said after the semifianl win against Bayern Munich.
"It's hard for me to find words to describe that. When it comes to the Champions League, we've extra motivation." he added.
On the contrary, the win against Real in the Clasico will be a huge relief for Barca players, who are yet to come to terms with the surprise Champions League loss to AS Roma in the quarterfinals.
"The elimination in the Champions League, it hurt us because it was unexpected," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde. "But it's very difficult to do what we've done and now what are we going to do? We keep trying."
It will certainly be the last El Clasico for the likes of Andres Iniesta as a player while Gareth Bale may also wave goodbye to this fixture, with the Welshman expected to consider his future at Real in the summer.
All said and done, there is still plenty to look forward to into the El Clasico which will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off possibly for last time before the 2018 World Cup starts in Russia.
