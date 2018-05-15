Ancelotti taking over Napoli job could pave way for Sarri to replace Conte at helm of Chelsea

Bengaluru, May 15: Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly set up with a meeting with Napoli president Angelo De Laurentiis to possibly replace Maurizio Sarri at the helm of the Serie A club. This effectively means that Sarri would be available to take over Chelsea and replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club. If all this works out, it will be an event where a former Chelsea coach could pave way for the London club to appoint their new Italian tactician for the next season.
After being sacked by Bayern Munich early this season, Ancelotti was never out of contention for a managerial role. Rumours suggest that Ancelotti has already agreed to a contract with Napoli with the meeting only a formality before Ancelotti’s announcement is made public soon.
Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli are in constant contact. Ancelotti will sign an agreement with the Partenopei this week. (CalcioNapoli24) pic.twitter.com/5pasMB2kSn— Calcio Direct (@CalcioDirect) May 14, 2018
Chelsea had a rather terrible title defending campaign this season and missed out on a top four spot as well, ruling them out of Champions League football next term. Italian Conte’s tactics were heavily questioned and so were his transfers in both the summer and winter markets.
Chelsea’s 3-0 loss in the final game week to Newcastle United further put him in a tough spot. The Italian is tipped to either leave or be sacked before the next season. Sarri, along with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, remain the top contenders for the job.
Reportedly, Sarri wanted to make some big-money transfers for the next campaign; but Angelo De Laurentiis was adamant on not changing the club’s transfer policy. Ultimately, it’ll be a three-way Italian drama as an Italian coach will be replaced by an Italian coach to pave the way for the exit of another Italian coach.
Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli were the only side left to give a title challenge to reigning champions Juventus. However, their 3-0 loss to Fiorentina followed by a 2-2 draw with Torino almost handed Juventus the Scudetto. The Old Lady’s goalless stalemate against AS Roma in the penultimate game week was enough for them to seal a seventh straight Serie A title, while Napoli finished runners-up.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.