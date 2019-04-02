Ander Herrera agrees to a pre-contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Bengaluru, April 2: Manchester United are reportedly set to lose Ander Herrera to PSG as reports have emerged that the midfielder has agreed to a pre-contract with the French club.
Joining the club in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao for £28.85million, the Manchester United midfielder only has three months remaining in his current deal and has been deliberating his future at Old Trafford.
United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, chose to activate a year-long extension on Herrera's contract last summer instead of negotiating a new deal.
Herrera reportedly now wants a huge hike to his current £80,000 a week salary to stay with the Old Trafford giants. The Red Devils although are ready to offer him a better pay package with £170,000-a-week - including bonuses in his new deal but the midfielder is reportedly demanding something close to £200,000-a-week to which United are refusing to buckle down.
According to reports, the player has been left unimpressed by United's engagement and now has agreed to a pre-contract with PSG who are believed to have matched the Spanish midfielder's demands.
United are refusing to bow to Ander Herrera’s £200k/w wage demands, despite the growing threat of the Spain midfielder leaving on a free transfer for Paris St-Germain this summer.— Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) April 1, 2019
PSG are prioritising new midfielders for Thomas Tuchel's second campaign in charge following Adrien Rabiot's decision to leave on a free transfer. The French side believes Herrera can be the proper and economical replacement of the departing French midfielder.
The news, however, will be a setback for recently-appointed full-time boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Norwegian manager last week indicated that he has been impressed with Herrera, and was hopeful he would commit his future to the European giants.
Speaking last week, he said: "Let's hope club and player find an agreement. Ander has been very good since I came in. We will have a strong squad next season and we want the best players."
But looking at the rumours, he might now be left with no choice than to secure a replacement for the 29-year-old midfielder in the coming summer transfer market.
Herrera has established himself as a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team and has made 14 appearances under the new manager.
Overall he has made 187 appearances for the club and during the course won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.