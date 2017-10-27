Ander Herrera denies any rift with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

London, Oct 27: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has denied any rift in his relationship with his manager Jose Mourinho after some reports emerged that following the team's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town last Saturday he angered Mourinho with his post-match remarks.
After the loss, the last year's Manchester United player of the year suggested that they lost the match because the whole team played with less passion and in his player's remarks Mourinho replied with a glum tone claiming that he could not explain Herrera's remarks and the Spanish player's comments define a bad attitude among the players.
These comments unrested some of the fans in the world, as many claimed the situation might have caused a rift between the player and manager.
Herrera, who again played in United's 2-0 Carabo Cup victory over Swansea in the mid-week after their last weekend's loss, however, poured cold water over all speculations and ahead of their high voltage league clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday claimed that there is no rift with the Portuguese.
"We have a fantastic relationship, but what I said was that in the first 30 minutes they had a better attitude than us,'' Herrera said.
"That's what happened. But after that, we had a good attitude and we were even close to drawing the game, which is not so easy after playing badly the first 30 minutes.
"But now we want to forget what happened on Saturday.
"We want to move forward for a massive game against Tottenham and try to win.
"After the defeat at Huddersfield, we needed good feelings back because when you lose a game you want to play as quick as possible and play well.''
Second Placed Manchester United will play their first big match of the season at Old Trafford this weekend and the Spanish international suggested they are fully prepared to host the North London side who are at the same point as of United but placed third because of goal difference.
"It is a big week, but Tottenham is our target now,'' Herrera said.
"It is a tough game and Tottenham is a direct rival for the title.
"They are there every season. In the last two or three years they have improved a lot and they are contenders for everything; for the Champions League, for both cups and for the league.
"We saw the game they played with Real Madrid and they were not worse than them.
"So that means they are ready for anything.''