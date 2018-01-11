Anderlecht put huge price tag on Man Utd and West Ham target Dendoncker

Bengaluru, January 11: West Ham United have been told that they must pay £25million to land Belgium midfield powerhouse Leander Dendoncker.
West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to sign the Anderlecht prodigy, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United as well.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton have all been linked with the World Cup-bound international.
But there is set to be a scramble for his signature before the Russia tournament, especially if he makes a big breakthrough.
London Stadium officials are believed to have opened discussions for Dendoncker, who can operate at centre-back as well as in a defensive midfield role.
And the cash-strapped Belgian champions have declared their readiness to sell the 22-year-old to fund a squad revamp after falling 13 points behind leaders Club Brugge.
Anderlecht chief executive Herman van Holsbeeck said: "Dendoncker is the centrepiece of our defence. If we let him leave it has to be for a lot of money.
"We also have to find a replacement for him, even if it is a loan for six months.
"A deal can be done if the interested club puts 25 or 30million euros (£22m-26.5m) on the table for him.
"I've experienced plenty of difficult transfer windows, but this one is the trickiest of all.
"I have been given the task of finding new players, but without a big budget.
"So I will try first of all to let certain players leave.
"Hundreds of clubs have more money than us. I will have to try to be more cunning than the others.
"We need a striker, a defender and someone who can make a difference for us. But the reality is that we can only sign players on loan unless we receive a big fee from a transfer."
Dendoncker helped Anderlecht win last season's title. He is under contract until 2021, but refused to sign a new deal last summer as he hopes to land a move to the Premier League.