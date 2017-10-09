Andrea Pirlo to join Chelsea coaching staff?

London, October 9: Andrea Pirlo could be on his way to Chelsea to join Antonio Conte's staff.
The Italy legend, currently playing in the MLS for New York City FC, is expected to call time on his distinguished playing career later this year.
According to Ray Wilkins, Conte wants the 37-year-old to kick off his coaching career at Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Steve Holland, reports talksports.com.
Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, the former Chelsea star and assistant boss said of Pirlo: "I know for a fact he has been around Stamford Bridge on a number of occasions this year.
"He's the one that Antonio Conte would like. He managed him at Juventus until he was 34. He is the one he will want to come in ."
Chelsea would reportedly prefer Conte to bring in a homegrown coach to take over from Holland, who is leaving to become England assistant.
But Wilkins said: "I do believe if he pulls off this Premier League win that he should be able to bring in who he wishes."