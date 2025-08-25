Football Andrews Confirms Yoane Wissa Will Miss Brentford's EFL Cup Tie Against Bournemouth Due To Transfer Speculation Brentford manager Keith Andrews has announced that Yoane Wissa will not participate in the upcoming EFL Cup match against Bournemouth due to ongoing transfer speculation regarding his future. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has confirmed that Yoane Wissa will not participate in the EFL Cup match against Bournemouth on Tuesday. This decision is due to ongoing transfer discussions. Wissa was absent from Brentford's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League, with Andrews citing uncertainty about his future as the reason.

Wissa, who is 28 years old, is reportedly eager to join Newcastle United before the transfer window closes next Monday. Alexander Isak is also pushing to leave Newcastle. Last week, Wissa removed all references to Brentford from his social media accounts but has since returned to first-team training.

Newcastle has made three offers to acquire Wissa from Brentford, but all have been turned down. The latest bid was reportedly £40 million. Brentford values Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, at around £50 million. Newcastle also had a £50 million offer for Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected on Monday, yet Wissa remains a target for them.

The upcoming cup match provides an opportunity for other players to showcase their skills. "The cup game will give an opportunity for other players but, equally, we want to take it very, very seriously," said Andrews. He added that some players who have been frustrated by a lack of playing time will get their chance.

Andrews emphasized the importance of fielding a strong team for the cup tie. "We’re taking a squad down there which will be as strong and competitive as possible to try and win the game," he stated. Dango Ouattara will be part of the squad.

Some players are being monitored after coming off during Saturday's match as a precaution while they build fitness following disrupted pre-seasons. Overall, Andrews believes the squad is in good shape and ready for the challenge ahead.

Bournemouth's Challenge

Andrews is looking forward to facing Bournemouth, who secured their first league victory of the season against Wolves with a 1-0 scoreline over the weekend. Brentford has advanced from each of their last seven second-round EFL Cup matches but has struggled when facing teams from the same division in this round.

Bournemouth has not won any of their last seven encounters with Brentford (D2 L5), conceding two or more goals in six of those games. "It's a great game for us," Andrews remarked about Bournemouth's style of play.

"It's a team I have a lot of admiration for, and it'll be a real test for us," he continued. Bournemouth plays with speed and energy, as demonstrated in their match against Liverpool. Andrews stressed that Brentford must be prepared for Bournemouth's intensity and hopes his team can cause them problems.