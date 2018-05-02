Andy Carroll sent home from training after bust-up with David Moyes

Bengaluru, May 2: West Ham United striker Andy Carroll was sent home from training on Monday (April 30) following a serious bust-up with manager David Moyes and the player could be now left out from the squad for the whole season, according to reports.
The problem started during West Ham's 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last week. Moyes used all three substitutes in that game and the English striker remained on the bench frustrated before disappearing down the tunnel towards the end of the match.
Following the defeat when Moyes was asked about the incident, the Scotsman vowed to tackle the situation. Moyes told Sky Sports: "In this situation, what you need is everybody to be a team member. So if he has done that, I'll look at it and I'll deal with it."
However, reportedly when Moyes spoke to Carroll at the club's Rush Green training ground about his conduct, the player apparently refused to apologise and was involved in a heated argument with the manager which prompted Moyes to sent him home from the ground.
The former Manchester United manager had previously fallen out with Carroll back in November following a poor performance from Carroll in a 2-0 defeat to Watford. And now according to reports, Moyes is ready to axe the 29-year-old for the coming Leicester fixture and if the situation does not improve he may even sit out the remaining games despite their relegation fight.
It is also understood that Carroll will be fined the maximum of two weeks' wages which now has cast doubt over his Hammer's future. Carroll will enter the final year of his contract next term and with Moyes supposed to remain in charge of the Hammers next season as well, the club encashes on him in the next transfer window.
The 29-year-old has made only 16 appearances in total in all competitions this season and scored three, assisted one. With three matches remaining this season, West Ham currently are in fifteenth place on the table, only three points above Southampton for the final relegation spot.
The Hammers will next travel to Leicester on Saturday before coming back to the London Stadium for their last two matches against Manchester United on May 10 and Everton on May 13.
