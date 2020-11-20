Angelino hails 'beast' Upamecano amid transfer speculation

Leipzig, November 20: RB Leipzig's Angelino labelled team-mate Dayot Upamecano a "beast" as he hailed the in-demand centre-back.
Upamecano has been heavily linked to Premier League champions Liverpool and Manchester United following his exploits for Bundesliga side Leipzig.
German champions Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the France international, whose Leipzig contract reportedly includes a release clause of around £38million (€42m) at the end of the season.
Amid the transfer speculation, Leipzig full-back Angelino lauded Upamecano.
"He is a beast," Spaniard Angelino told Diario AS. "The physique he has is brutal.
"He takes the ball well from behind, takes risks and does it well. He is a beast and is also fast. He is a very complete centre-back.
"Right now there are not many who play at a spectacular level. He can play well in both three and four defence."
Upamecano joined Leipzig from Austrian giants Salzburg in 2017, and he helped Julian Nageslmann's men reach last season's Champions League semi-final.
The 22-year-old has one goal in six Bundesliga appearances this season, while he has featured 10 times across all competitions in 2020-21.
In the Bundesliga this term, Upamecano has helped keep one clean sheet, won 22 duels, 11 aerial duels and recorded five interceptions.
Upamecano also has a 100 per cent tackle success rate, four headed clearances, 11 clearances in total, a passing accuracy of 89.9 per cent, while he has only been dribbled past by an opponent once.