Another Juan bites the dust: Mata follows Pogba, Lingard out of Manchester United

Manchester, June 2: Manchester United have confirmed Juan Mata is leaving after eight and a half years at the club.
The 34-year-old went on to make 285 appearances for United after his signing under David Moyes in January 2014.
A World Cup and Euro 2012 winner with Spain, Mata helped the Red Devils claim the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2016-17, as well as scoring the equaliser in their FA Cup final triumph over Crystal Palace in 2015-16.
"Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future," the club said in a statement.
Mata added: "I wanted to say thank you very much to all of you for your support over the years, and especially during the difficult times that we lived together."
Mata struggled for minutes this past season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, however, and becomes the third midfielder to announce his departure from the club in under 24 hours.
Amid new manager Erik ten Hag's overhaul, the Spaniard will exit along with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, who United confirmed on Wednesday are also leaving when their contracts expire later this month.