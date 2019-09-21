Football
Rebic hit with five-match UEFA ban

By Stephen Creek
rebic-cropped
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body hit Eintracht Frankfurt, Royal Antwerp and Celtic with sanctions after Europa League incidents.

London, September 21: AC Milan loanee Ante Rebic has been given a five-match ban from UEFA competition matches for serious rough play and insulting a match official.

The Croatia international will not serve the ban this season, with Milan suspended from playing European football for a year after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, but his punishment for a bad challenge and his reaction to it comes along with a number of sanctions for his parent club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

The incident occurred before Rebic joined Milan on a two-year loan, when he slid in studs-first on Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels and was shown a straight red card during Eintracht's 3-0 Europa League victory in August.

Along with Rebic's suspension, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) announced the partial closure of Eintracht's Commerzbank-Arena for the next UEFA competition match hosted by the Bundesliga club, after fans threw objects during the same game.

The CEDB also announced the partial closure of Royal Antwerp's stadium for one UEFA competition match after supporters threw objects, set off fireworks and held up an illicit banner in the club's Europa League play-off defeat to AZ.

Antwerp goalkeeper Sinan Bolat will serve a three-match European suspension for insulting a match official in that game, and Antwerp must pay a €46,250 fine.

Celtic have also been fined after their supporters were involved in a number of incidents during their 4-1 Europa League play-off second-leg victory over AIK.

Following the setting off of fireworks, blocking of stairways and throwing of objects during the match, Celtic must pay a €12,500 fine, while AIK have been fined €8,000.

Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
