Jose Mourinho's tough approach behind my improved form this season: Anthony Martial

London, Nov 17: French attacker Anthony Martial has acknowledged the fact that manager Jose Mourinho is difficult for him at Manchester United, however, claimed that the Portuguese's strict behaviour is helping him to improve as a player.
Much has been made of Martial and Mourinho's relationship since the Portuguese assumed control at Manchester United a year ago. After a fine debut season under Louis van Gaal, Martial struggled to replicate the same form under Mourinho and often faced the backlash from the manager for shaky display.
The France attacker only managed to score eight goals last season and was often been overlooked for youngster Marcus Rashford in the starting role.
However, this season the 21-year-old seemed to have again found his form. The former Monaco man this season only started in eight matches so far, however, in the limited start has scored six times and helped in four goals as well.
His current impressive display also has seen him getting a call to the France squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
And while talking about his improvement in form 21-year-old has claimed that he has no issue with the Manchester United manager and their working relationship is helping his development.
“He is hard with all of us and he is hard to me, there is no question,” Anthony said to Manutd.com. “I know that it is for my benefit, but I also know that he really likes me as a person so there is no issue about the discipline being for the wrong reasons.
"Our objective, of course, is to have all of us in audition and being fit to play every match, and that is what I'm hoping to do.
His cold relationship with Mourinho at the beginning also earned him with a January move to Sevilla and a summer transfer to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, however, Martial said the bond between them has grown better than the prior and he and Mourinho understand each other better now.
“At the beginning, we didn't know each other too well but over time we have gotten to know each other better. He knows my strengths and he knows my weaknesses, such as they are, but the outcome is that we are learning to give everything in the right way.”
Martial is expected to be seen in United jersey again this weekend and after his superb international break against Germany where he grabbed one assist to his name, his team will surely hope that the Frenchman will replicate the same form when they host Newcastle on Saturday.