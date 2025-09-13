Bengaluru FC unveil new training ground at Centre of Excellence; From Kitchen to Customized Dressing Rooms - Check out Facilities

Which Political Parties are in Protests Against India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Football Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey On Two-Year Contract After AEK Athens Stint Monterrey has signed Anthony Martial from AEK Athens on a two-year contract. The former Manchester United striker brings experience and skill to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Anthony Martial has joined Monterrey from AEK Athens, signing a two-year contract with an option for an additional year. This move comes after just one season in Athens. The former Manchester United forward is set to bring his experience and skills to the Mexican club.

Martial began his professional journey at 17 with Lyon, later showcasing his potential at Monaco. His career took a significant turn at Manchester United, where he played 209 Premier League matches, netting 63 goals and providing 28 assists. During his tenure with the Red Devils, he also secured two FA Cups, two EFL Cups, and a Europa League title.

The French striker's versatility and speed have been key attributes throughout his career. He has scored over 100 goals and played for notable clubs like Lyon, Monaco, Manchester United, Sevilla, and AEK Athens. Monterrey highlighted these achievements in their announcement of his signing.

At AEK Athens last season, Martial scored nine goals in 24 matches. His performance was instrumental in the team's success during that period. Now at Monterrey, he becomes the first French player to join the club's ranks.

In Monterrey, Martial will reunite with Lucas Ocampos, a former teammate from Sevilla. Their previous collaboration on the field is expected to enhance team dynamics and performance as they aim for success in upcoming competitions.

The addition of Martial to Monterrey marks a significant step for both the player and the club. With his proven track record and experience across top European leagues, Martial is poised to make a substantial impact in Mexico.