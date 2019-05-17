Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City and PSG will not rival Barcelona for Griezmann

By Opta
antoine griezmann - cropped
Antoine Griezmann

Madrid, May 17: Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have quelled reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will be rivalling Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann's signature.

Griezmann and Atletico Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that the 28-year-old's stay in the Spanish capital would be coming to an end after five years at the club.

Last June, the France forward signed a new contract to keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023, with a documentary titled 'The Decision' having been made to publicise Griezmann's choice not to move to Camp Nou.

However, following his change of heart, reports have suggested Premier League champions City were considering challenging any renewed interest from Barca by activating the forward's release clause, reportedly set at €120million.

But Guardiola insists the fee would be too much for City, who are under investigation by UEFA for alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches. The club vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

"People from Barcelona don't have to be worried, we are not going to buy Griezmann," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "We don't have the money."

PSG, too, have been linked with interest in Griezmann but, like his counterpart in Manchester, Tuchel was quick to deny the reports, stressing that his priorities are to strengthen his side's defence, not attack.

"Griezmann can play with every team in the world," the PSG coach told a news conference.

"It would please any coach, but right now it's not realistic. We are looking for players with certain profiles. We need defensive profiles, and we have to start with that."

Griezmann has scored 21 goals in all competitions this term and could play his last game for Atleti against Levante on Saturday in their final LaLiga fixture of the season.

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue