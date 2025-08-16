Liverpool fan on Wheelchair racially abused Antonie Semenyo as Liverpool vs Bournemouth Match Stopped? What will be the Punishment?

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

The Premier League 2025-26 opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth had a brief stoppage in the first half.

The match at the Anfield has started amid an emotional evening, which saw a tribute to the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota, but has taken a rather unfortunate turn in the first half.

In the 29th minute of the match, referee Anthony Taylor suddenly stopped the game. He then came across to the touchline and talked with both managers. Although it seemed there was an issue between the managers, it was not the case.

Why was the Liverpool vs Bournemouth match Stopped?

The match between Liverpool and Bournemouth has seen a brief stoppage due to an alleged racist comment towards Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. It was from one of the Liverpool supporters who allegedly racially abused the Ghanaian. It was reported to the referee and he decided to address the matter.

After a brief hiatus, the match has since started and Liverpool have taken the lead through Hugo Ekitike, who slotted past the Cherries keeper to give the Merseyside club a lead. At the time of writing, it is five minutes away from half time and the defending champions lead 1-0 at the Anfield.

A Fan in Wheelchair abused Antoine Semenyo?

Although its unconfirmed, social media has been buzzing with a video showing a Liverpool fan in a Wheelchair who had an altercation with Semenyo when he was about to take a throw. The fan can be seen getting close to the Cherries player and saying some words.

It is not conclusive if that fan was the culprit, but many fans on social media claim that the physically disabled fan was the one who horrifically abused the Bournemouth player.

What will be the Punishment for the Fan?

At the moment, no measures have been informed from the club's side. Liverpool will surely look into the matter and strict action is likely to be taken against the accused supporter. Clubs have often banned supporters for racial abuse and the Reds may follow the same path for the guilty fan.