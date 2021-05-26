Antonio Conte departs Inter Milan by mutual consent

Bengaluru, May 26: Antonio Conte has departed Inter by mutual consent less than a month on from clinching the Serie A title, the club have confirmed.
The 51-year-old guided the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto since 2010 in just his second season in charge.
Conte, who also led Inter to the Europa League final in his first season at the San Siro helm, had another year to run on his contract.
However, amid a supposed dispute between the coach and the club's owners over salary cuts and player sales, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Conte will leave his role.
A club statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent.
"The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our club's history."
The Italian media had been rife with rumours about Conte's departure for a while.
The La Gazzetta dello Sport had reported that Inter are trying to cut their salary bill, off-loading key members and restricting their off-season business, with those details not yet agreed with Conte.
(With Omnisport inputs)