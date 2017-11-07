Antonio Conte eyes French youngster Mouctar Diakhaby

Bengaluru, November 7: Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Lyon centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby as Antonio Rudiger continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge.
The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1, with Antonio Conte being highly impressed by the French youth international.
According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, the Blues are believed to be unhappy with Rudiger following his £29million switch from Roma. The German international was heavily criticised following his performance in the recent 3-0 defeat away to his former club in the Champions League.
This has led the West London side to eye up a potential move for Diakhaby, as they look to recruit yet another rising star from the French top-flight.
Back in January 2014, Chelsea successfully lured away Kurt Zouma from St-Etienne, but injuries cost him a lengthy run in the side, and he is now on loan at Stoke doing pretty well out there.
Diakhaby has shone under manager Bruno Genesio at the Groupama Stadium since making his first team debut last September. He has since made 40 appearances in all competitions, featuring six times this season, getting on the scoresheet once.
It is also reported that Chelsea are not the only Premier League side interested in the French youth international. Manchester City and Arsenal are also in the race if reports in France are to be believed.
Meanwhile, there are rumours that Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking for a solid foundation of the defence for foreseeable future, are also in for the 20-year-old.
Manchester City are keen on signing a centre-half as Vincent Kompany continues to be plagues by injury setbacks, while they also failed to bring Jonny Evans to the Etihad.
Lyon will not sell their young prodigy on the cheap, as they have tied down Diakhaby to a contract until 2022.