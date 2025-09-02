PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine on the night as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

Antony Completes Permanent Transfer To Real Betis Following Successful Loan Spell

Manchester United have announced that Antony has permanently transferred to Real Betis. The clubs agreed on a deal reportedly valued at £25 million (€21.7 million), which includes a 50% sell-on clause. Antony initially joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 for a reported £82 million (€95 million), scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 96 matches across all competitions.

Antony's recent loan spell at Betis during the second half of the 2024-25 season was impressive. Under Manuel Pellegrini, he contributed nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances, helping the team reach the Conference League final. Now, he aims to rejuvenate his career in Spain with this permanent move.

Since joining Betis, Antony has been influential in LaLiga. He created 37 chances, ranking him among the top five players for chance creation during his time there. Additionally, he completed 24 dribbles, showcasing his skill and agility on the field.

Despite having two years left on his contract with Manchester United, Antony was not included in Ruben Amorim's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. Instead, he trained separately alongside Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho. Sancho is reportedly linked with a potential loan move to Aston Villa on deadline day.

On Monday, Manchester United confirmed additional player departures. Rasmus Hojlund returned to Italy by joining Serie A champions Napoli on a season-long loan. Furthermore, young defender Harry Amass has been loaned to Sheffield Wednesday for the 2025-26 campaign.

The club expressed gratitude towards Antony for his contributions during his tenure at Old Trafford and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours at Real Betis.