Argentina deserved to make Copa America final – Scaloni

By Opta
Argentina crashed out of Copa America 2019 after 2-0 loss to Brazil

Belo Horizonte, July 3: Lionel Scaloni felt Argentina deserved to win their Copa America semi-final against Brazil after suffering a 2-0 loss on Tuesday (July 2).

Argentina had their chances in Belo Horizonte, but fell after goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino for Brazil.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork for Scaloni's side, who enjoyed plenty of possession after the hosts opted to sit back having gone 1-0 up.

Brazil dump Argentina from Copa America

Scaloni, who was unhappy with the refereeing amid suggestions Argentina could have been awarded two penalties, felt his team deserved a place in the final.

"On merit, the team that should have gone to the final was Argentina," he told a news conference.

"We were superior to Brazil."

Scaloni added: "We showed that this group of players feel the shirt like nobody .

"We leave an image for the future of this national team and a very good way forward."

Aguero hit the crossbar after Jesus' opener, while Messi struck the post in the second half, before Firmino's sealer.

Asked about his future at the helm, Scaloni – in his first management job – said it was not the time to discuss his position.

"I don't think it's time to talk about it, because that's the least of my worries right now," he said.

"I want to be with my players and share this hard moment."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
