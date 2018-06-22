Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Argentina must 'pray' results go their way, says Mascherano

Posted By:
Javier Mascherano hopes the results of other matches will go in Argentias favour
Javier Mascherano hopes the results of other matches will go in Argentia's favour

Moscow, June 22: Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano said his team needed to "pray" for their World Cup chances after their crushing loss to Croatia Thursday.

Jorge Sampaoli's men were thrashed 3-0 as goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic saw Croatia to a convincing Group D win.

The result left Argentina with just one point in the group and relying on other results to go their way to avoid an early exit.

A devastated Mascherano, 34, said all eyes would be on Iceland's meeting with Nigeria Friday.

"When it doesn't depend on you, you have to try to pray and get a result that then gives you the possibility of fixing it," he said.

"Until we won't know how feasible it is to qualify. We will see."

While Croatia are already through, Iceland – who held Argentina in their opener – can take a huge step towards the last 16 by beating Nigeria.

Argentina were undone by three second-half goals Thursday, with Willy Caballero's error leading to the opener.

"It is very difficult to analyse the game because the blow is very hard," Mascherano said.

"It's not the time to analyse anything."

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
