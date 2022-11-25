Argentina vs Mexico: Live Streaming, IST Time, Starting Line-Up, Key Players, Betting Tips, Prediction

1. Squads
Argentina: Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).
Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis).
Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Mexico: Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota.
Defenders: Jorge Sanchez, Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Johan Vasquez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo.
Midfielders: Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Charly Rodriguez, Erick Gutierrez, Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Luis Romo.
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori.
2. Starting line-up
Argentina line-up: 1 Emiliano Martinez; 2 Nahuel Molina, 3 Cristian Romero, 4 Nicolas Otamendi, 5 Marcos Acuna; 6 Rodrigo De Paul, 7 Leandro Paredes / Enzo Fernandes, 8 Alexis Mac Allister; 9 Lionel Messi, 10 Lautaro Martinez, 11 Angel Di Maria.
Mexico: 1. Guillermo Ochoa; 2 Jorge Sanchez, 3 Hector Moreno, 4 Cesar Montes, 5 Jesus Gallardo; 6 Edson Alvarez, 7 Hector Herrera, 8 Luis Chavez; 9 Hirving Lozano, 10 Henry Martin, 11 Alexis Vega
3. Key Players
Argentina: 1 Lionel Messi, 2 Lautaro Martinez, 3 Angel di Maria, 4 Nicolas Otamendi.
Mexico: 1 Hirving Lozano, 2 Alexis Vega, 3 Hector Moreno, 4 Luis Chavez.
4. Match prediction
Argentina suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and Mexico offer them a far stronger rival, at least on paper, than the Asian nation. This match in all likelihood will not a be straightforward affair as we might just see some twists and turns. But we pin our expectations on Argentina’s overall quality and experience for them to come good in this match.
Betting tips: A 5/1 winning odds and perhaps a 2-1 result in favour of Argentina.
5. Live Streaming, IST Time
The Argentina vs Mexico match will be played on 12.30 AM (Sunday, November 27) IST. It will be live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. Live Streaming of the match will be on JIO Cinema.