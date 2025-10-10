Football Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Confirms No Risks Will Be Taken With Messi Ahead Of Upcoming Friendlies Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni emphasises that no risks will be taken with Lionel Messi ahead of their friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The team prioritises player health despite the significance of these matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, has emphasised that Lionel Messi's participation in upcoming friendlies will be carefully considered. The team, already qualified for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States next year, is set to play Venezuela on Friday and Puerto Rico the following Monday. Despite their recent loss to Ecuador without Messi, Scaloni remains cautious about his involvement.

Messi recently joined the national squad after a busy period with Inter Miami. Over three weeks, he played seven Major League Soccer matches, scoring five goals and assisting six times. His efforts were crucial in securing Inter Miami's spot in the MLS playoffs. Scaloni is mindful of Messi's recent workload and aims to avoid unnecessary risks.

Scaloni was at the helm when Argentina won in Qatar and remains focused on player welfare. He stated, "We will take a decision, we will see how he [Messi] and the rest of the players are." Scaloni plans to consult with Messi and other players before deciding on their participation. He prioritises health over friendly matches.

The coach reiterated that these games are significant but not worth risking player health. "Whoever has a minor problem—whether it's him or someone else—we are not going to take any risks whatsoever," he added. This cautious approach highlights Scaloni's commitment to long-term player fitness.

The Albiceleste defeated Venezuela last September but faced a setback against Ecuador recently. With friendlies ahead, Scaloni's strategy involves balancing competitive spirit with player safety. These matches offer an opportunity to test tactics while ensuring key players remain fit for future challenges.

As Argentina prepares for these friendlies, Scaloni's decisions will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. His careful management of Messi and other players reflects a broader strategy aimed at maintaining team strength while safeguarding individual health.