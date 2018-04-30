Football

Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben got injured during the first leg of Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid
Munich, April 30: Arjen Robben has been left out of Bayern Munich's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid due to adductor problems.

Robben lasted just eight minutes in the first leg last week before being forced off with the injury, subsequently missing Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dutchman had been able to train over the weekend, but the fact he did so alone on Sunday suggested Tuesday's outing was going to come too soon for him.

And sure enough, Robben's name was not included in Bayern's squad list announced on Monday (April 30).

However, Javi Martinez and David Alaba are travelling, having struggled with their own injury problems of late.

Bayern head to Madrid having lost 2-1 at home in the first leg.

