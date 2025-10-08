Arjun Deshwal scores career-best 26 points to help Tamil Thalaivas sign off from home leg with massive win against Patna Pirates

Football Arsenal Falls To Lyon 1-2 As Dumornay Scores Twice In Women's Champions League Opener In their Women's Champions League opener, Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon. Melchie Dumornay scored twice, capitalising on defensive errors. Despite an early goal from Alessia Russo, Arsenal struggled to maintain their lead. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal's Women's Champions League title defence began with a 2-1 loss to Lyon at home. Melchie Dumornay scored twice in the first half, overturning Alessia Russo's early goal for Arsenal. The Gunners initially took the lead when Russo scored in the 7th minute, following Beth Mead's skilful play. However, defensive errors allowed Lyon to capitalise and secure victory.

In the 18th minute, a misjudged pass from Daphne van Domselaar left Steph Catley vulnerable, enabling Dumornay to seize the opportunity and score from a rebound into an open net. Shortly after, Dumornay intercepted a poor header and unleashed a powerful shot past Van Somselaar from outside the penalty area, securing her second goal.

Lyon maintained their momentum after halftime, seeking a third goal to solidify their win. They dominated possession and territory, taking nine shots compared to Arsenal's five. Despite being ahead, Lyon played as if they were trailing, showcasing their determination and control throughout the match.

Dumornay's two goals marked her tenth in the Women's Champions League. This was her first brace since November 2024. She also created three chances and won possession 11 times, matching the highest figures of any player on the field. Her consistent scoring streak now extends to five consecutive games in this competition.

Arsenal have now gone four games without a win across all competitions, matching their longest winless streak in the WSL era from May 2014 and January 2022. Meanwhile, Lyon continues their strong start to the season with another victory under their belt.

Despite this setback in their title defence opener, Arsenal have managed to score in each of their last five Women's Champions League matches. This is their best scoring run since achieving a nine-game streak between March 29, 2023, and December 18, 2024.

The defeat highlights areas Arsenal need to address as they aim to improve performance in upcoming matches. Meanwhile, Lyon's continued success sets them up as strong contenders this season.